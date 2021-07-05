Newark Police find van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks
Newark Police arrested 2 people after finding a van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks.
Porsche has recalled 43,000 Taycan EVs over a sudden power loss issue that requires a software update.
San Francisco will incorporate the use of preferred pronouns into its criminal justice system instead of biological pronouns.
'This fire stayed very small,' said Adrienne Freeman, spokeswoman for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest about the Lava fire. 'Until it didn't.'
Officials in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday will vote on whether to accept a proposal from The Boring Company for a beach-to-downtown tunnel system.
"He said 'Pack your bags….We're going to Italy,'" Ciara captioned a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot with husband Russell Wilson as they enjoyed an Italian getaway
In the narrow, gang-controlled alleys of the Las Palmas neighborhood, struggling Salvadorans are untroubled by actions of their president that so infuriate his critics. In this neighborhood they are grateful for the boxes of food staples they’ve received from Bukele’s government during the pandemic. For all the observers and critics who condemn a dangerous concentration of power by a charismatic leader who sports down-home blue jeans and leather jackets, Bukele enjoys an approval rating of more than 90% among people who saw three of four previous presidents jailed or exiled for corruption.
The fireworks stored at Arturo Ceja III's home caused an explosion Wednesday that injured 17 people, authorities said.
The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced toward the border, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement.
“It was a literal run-in as we almost collided,” the fan wrote of the “magic” royal sighting.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said. "We don't have a specific time for the demolition," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
A Surfside, Florida, official pushed back Sunday on the idea that the town was responsible for slowing down a condo board’s plans to make needed structural repairs to a building that eventually collapsed, killing dozens. Following a Miami Herald report that it took more than a month for the town to respond to plans submitted by the building’s board in May, town manager Andrew Hyatt released a statement saying the issues under discussion were preliminary plans unrelated to structural work and not permits to begin repairs the building needed to pass a 40-year recertification. “It would appear that the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association sought to address a number of issues outside the scope of any proposed 40-year re-certification work," such as new natural gas lines and added parking, Hyatt's statement said.
The A-list Indian couple say will still work on joint projects in "a new chapter".
Amazon Studios has denied allegations of “unsafe” conditions for stunt workers on the set of its “The Lord of the Rings” TV series adaptation in New Zealand, following a report that two serious injuries were not reported to WorkSafe, the country’s workplace health and safety regulator. According to a story published by The New Zealand Herald Friday, four sources on the set of the tech giant’s $1 billion “LOTR” show say their concerns about safety regulations are not being taken seriously due to
Cashless payments are increasing in Vietnam and the recognition of digital currencies by the central bank would help accelerate this process, an official said.
Pittsburg police shared photos of the fireworks after confiscating them.
South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said. The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing centre. South Korea already has deals to locally produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University, Novavax, and Russia.
A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.
Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.
YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after