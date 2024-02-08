Newark resident claims Newark Police sergeant, officers violated his rights in July arrest

NEWARK − A Newark resident filed a federal lawsuit against a sergeant and four officers in the Newark Police Department, alleging they broke into his home, falsely arrested him and prosecuted him without probable cause.

Ryan Ash claims in a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court that his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights were violated when police responded to his 911 call on July 22 to his Arbor Court home.

The lawsuit includes a request for an award in excess of $25,000 for compensatory and punitive damages.

The Fourth Amendment protects “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.”

The 14th Amendment includes the following: “Nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

C. Joseph McCoy, an attorney with McCoy and McCoy in Newark, representing Ash, said, “I have a lot of respect for the Newark Police Department and its officers, and with that power comes a great responsibility to make sure rights of citizens are protected,” McCoy said. “I’m looking forward to standing up for Mr. Ash’s rights.”

Newark Law Director Tricia Moore said Wednesday the city had not yet been served a copy of the lawsuit and that she could not comment on pending litigation.

Ash says he called police due to what he called the drunken behavior and destructive actions of Teresa Bordeaux, who he alleged destroyed property, including throwing objects through a window in Ash’s home.

The lawsuit names as defendants Sgt. Robert Phillips III and officers Dustin Hardway, Kevin Fairfield, Kevin Distelhorst and Matthew Peddicord.

“Rather than take any corrective action regarding Teresa Bordeaux’s behavior, defendants ridiculed, harassed, and eventually broke into Mr. Ash’s home by force, attempting to ram object to break down the door to Mr. Ash’s residence,” the lawsuit alleges.

“When the defendants were unable to successfully ram the door down, defendants broke open a window in order to barge into Mr. Ash’s home. After breaking into Mr. Ash’s home, defendants handcuffed Mr. Ash and arrested him.”

Ash was alone in his home when police arrived, McCoy said.

Police requested charges of domestic violence, assault and obstruction of justice against Ash, and prosecutors filed domestic violence and assault charges, but not the obstruction charge, according to the lawsuit.

Ash remained in jail from July 22 to 24, while his request for medical attention was ignored, the lawsuit alleges.

On Oct. 18, one day before the date set for trial, the charges were dismissed.

“As a direct and proximate result of Mr. Ash’s unlawful arrest and prosecution, as well as the grossly negligent conduct of defendants and the invasion of his privacy, Mr. Ash has suffered emotional distress, damage to his reputation and severe anxiety,” he alleges in the lawsuit.

Ash states that he filed an internal administrative complaint with the police department. The only response to the complaint was a 7 a.m. visit from Phillips, who left a note on Ash’s door stating, “following up on complaint filed.”

