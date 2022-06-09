Newark woman flown to Columbus hospital after shooting on Hudson Avenue

A Newark woman was flown to a Columbus area hospital following a shooting in Newark on Wednesday night.

Around 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Newark police were called to 349 Hudson Ave. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left abdomen, Newark Police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm said. The woman's identity was not released.

Wilhelm said she was flown to a Columbus hospital. Her condition was not known, but Wilhelm said he didn't believe her injuries were life-threatening.

He said the agency has identified a person of interest in the case. Wilhelm added detectives believe the incident was isolated and that the shooter knew the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newark police at 740-670-7200.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark woman shot in abdomen, flown to Columbus hospital