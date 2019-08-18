Newark's lead contamination crisis could be worse than Flint's. Residents say the city is handling it all wrong.

Julio Cortez/AP Photo





As residents of Newark, New Jersey, trickled into St. Stephan's Grace Community church on July 17, the air outside was muggy and the sun beat down hard. It was the kind of day that made you want a glass of water.

By about 6:30 p.m., the pews were mostly full. Last-minute arrivals were forced to stand in the back. The residents weren't there for services, but to pick up free water filters from the Newark Water Coalition, an advocacy group fighting for clean water in the city.

A woman in glasses and a plum-colored dress took the microphone. She introduced herself as Mona Hanna-Attisha, the pediatrician whose research helped blow the lid off the Flint water crisis. Her message to residents was simple: Their water was not safe to drink without a filter.

For the past two years, Newark's drinking water has shown lead levels that exceed 15 parts per billion — the threshold above which the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires public water systems to "take action" to reduce lead contamination. The latest round of tests from January to June 2019 showed lead levels that were more than three times that EPA threshold.

Following Hanna-Attisha's talk, volunteers handed out filters to a line of people that wrapped around the building.

But an EPA assessment this month found that the filters distributed at the meeting — the same kind the city of Newark has also handed out — "may not be reliably effective" at removing lead. Newark is now distributing free bottled water to some residents, but many locals fear these services have come too late.

City officials have a pattern, some locals have said, of denying the extent of the problem, only to reveal later that the contamination is much worse than they'd let on. Some residents have also struggled to obtain resources they're eligible for, such as filters and home water tests. The city, they said, has bungled its response from the start.

'We're worse than Flint'

Shakima Thomas, a Newark resident and a member of the Newark Water Coalition, was one of the first to arrive at the meeting at St. Stephan's.

Less than two years ago, Thomas learned from the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, that lead was leaching from the pipes of residential homes in Newark. She asked the city to test her water, primarily out of concern for her son Bryce, who is now five years old. The results came back at 9 parts per billion, below the EPA threshold.

Thomas had her water tested by a private company in November 2018, and the results showed a concentration of 27 parts per billion. In February, she asked the city to test her water again. The lead levels had reached 76 parts per billion.

Shortly after, Bryce tested positive for lead in his blood.

"I'm concerned about his future," Thomas said. "Lead has long-term effects. Ten years from now, if my kid does wind up having behavioral issues, that's when I'll know."

There is no safe level of exposure to lead. Children exposed can suffer permanent brain damage, which often results in learning disabilities and more violent behavior. In adults, chronic exposure to low levels of lead can cause high blood pressure, seizures, heart disease, kidney disease, and reduced fertility.