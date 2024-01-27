Newaygo Co. deputies: Man in custody after shots fired

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say shots were fired Saturday morning during an argument in Everett Township.

It happened slightly before 9:40 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Crooked Lane, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shots were fired during an altercation between several men at the home.

A 35-year-old White Cloud man was taken into custody on scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say he faces charges of felonious assault and felony firearm.

The man, whose name was not released Saturday, was lodged at the Newaygo County jail.

Deputies are investigating.

