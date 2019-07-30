Neways Electronics International (AMS:NEWAY) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Neways Electronics International N.V. (AMS:NEWAY) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Neways Electronics International Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Neways Electronics International had €42.9m of debt, an increase on €38.3m, over one year. However, it does have €1.07m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €41.9m.

How Strong Is Neways Electronics International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Neways Electronics International had liabilities of €136.3m due within a year, and liabilities of €7.07m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €1.07m as well as receivables valued at €75.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €67.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Neways Electronics International has a market capitalization of €163.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Neways Electronics International's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It is well worth noting that Neways Electronics International's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 47% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Neways Electronics International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.