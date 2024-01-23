Newberg police arrest 2 for alleged string of burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects have been arrested for an alleged crime spree mostly related to burglaries and other property crimes in Newberg last fall.

Two Newberg residents, 28-year-old Dylian Michael Simkins and 44-year-old Elizabeth Ellece Moser, have been arrested for crimes related to an investigation of a spike of burglaries in November of last year, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said in a press release. The impacted businesses included the Dollar Tree, The Vineyard Bar & Grill, Antique Freak & Flea, and the Eden Gae Restaurant.

Dylian Michael Simkins, 28, of Newberg, was arrested for a string of burglaries. January 22, 2024 (courtesy Newburg-Dundee Police Department).

Newberg resident 44-year-old Elizabeth Ellece Moser was arrested by police on suspicion of a string of burglaries. January 22, 2024 (courtesy Newberg-Dundee Police Department.)

An emergency triage trailer meant to use life-saving equipment in catastrophes was also allegedly stolen from the Providence Newberg Medical Center by the pair.

The arrests come after “many hours of follow-up, writing search warrants, serving the warrants, and gathering forensic evidence” to narrow down the suspect list, police said.

In total, 25 different charges related to the investigation were brought down jointly to Simkins and Moser by a Yamhill County grand jury, including for aggravated theft, burglary and unlawful use of a vehicle.

