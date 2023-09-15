Newberry County Touchdown Club honors outstanding student-athletes for the month of August

Sep. 15—NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club made its annual fall return to recognize student-athletes from the four area high schools and Newberry College for their outstanding on-field achievements for August. Newberry Mayor Foster Senn along with 17 sponsors welcomed 57 guests comprised of coaches, student-athletes, members of the media and supporters from Newberry County to Hawg Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Wolves head football coach Todd Knight blessed the wonderful night with a strong message to wrap up the first quarter of what has already been an exciting football season so far. He also filled the room with laughter as he revealed a few jokes from his comedy routine that is set to debut this off-season in a city near you.

On a more serious note, Knight's overall message from his wonderful speech were, "Get over yourself, work ferociously, and help somebody." These three principles have fueled his coaching career that spans over four decades and has lead to his success, especially for the Wolves.

As for the athletes, three from each of the four area high schools and college were recognized. An offensive player of the month, defensive player of the month, and special teams player of the month were gifted a certificate to recognize their hard work.

Newberry High School

Offense: Jamel Howse Jr. is a sophomore wide receiver that is attracting a lot of attention from Division-1 colleges. The 6-foot-4 playmaker already has over 500 yards receiving and five touchdowns in three games.

Defense: Jared Acosta is a junior linebacker that was an all-state selection in 2022. The defensive captain lead the Bulldogs with 37 tackles in three games.

Special Teams: Eric Rubio is a freshman kicker that is not afraid of the Friday Night Lights. He is 5-of-7 on field goals this season and beat out an upper classmen for the starting kicker and punter position.

Mid-Carolina

Offense: Connor Cromer is the starting tight end for the Rebels. The senior has already caught the most passes in his career this season.

Defense: Dalton Woolstenhulme is a senior linebacker who stepped up in the absence of a number of Rebels out with injuries on the defensive side of the ball since the start of their season.

Special Teams: Chris Chapman is a senior kicker for the Rebels but had his role expanded this season. He also is putting his athleticism to use on the defensive side of the ball.

Whitmire

Offense: Kayshaun Schumpert is making his case for one of the best running backs in the state. The junior is on pace for a 1,000-yard season with over 500 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in four games.

Defense: Blake Stribble is the quarterback of the Wolverines offense but also makes a strong impact on defense. The junior is second on the team in tackles and helped lead his squad to the 8-7 upset win against Mid-Carolina in their third game.

Special Teams: Ricky Hamilton, like many of his Wolverines' teammates, plays multiple positions for the 1A program. He already has over 300 kick return yards and a few big punt returns as well. In addition, he contributes to rushing attack and starts at corner back.

Newberry Academy (not in attendance)

Offense: Javon Conway

Defense: Thomas McLean

Special Teams: Emory Pye

Newberry College

Offense: Damari Joyner

Defense: Luke Taylor

Special Teams: Gibson Marsh

