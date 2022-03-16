Newberry man, 44, charged with DUI manslaughter in death of pedestrian

A Newberry man with a history of DUI convictions was arrested Tuesday evening and charged in the death of a pedestrian.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Newberry man, 44, was traveling west in a pickup truck on County Road 232 at about 7 p.m. when he struck a 27-year-old man from Palatka just east of the I-75 overpass. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was charges of DUI manslaughter and felony DUI third conviction in 10 years.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Palatka man hit and killed while walking along County Road 232