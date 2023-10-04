Newberry man out on bail for child porn is arrested for sexual battery in other case

A Newberry man out on bail for multiple charges related to child pornography was arrested on a warrant Tuesday for a charge of sexual battery on a child younger than 12, Alachua County court records show.

Richard Henry Kautz, 33, had been out on $2,500 bail since May 11 when he was picked up Tuesday by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sworn complaint dated Aug. 21, sheriff's office detectives, who were investigating charges against Kautz related to the possession and distribution of child pornography, were asked by the Gainesville Police Department to help in a separate investigation.

ACSO detectives had gained access to Kautz' cellphone following a May 10 search warrant and found a video conversation between Kautz and an unidentified female from the website ChatHub.

During the conversation, according to the complaint, Kautz told the female that he had battered a 7-year-old relative. He also said that he had had sex with a different relative when he was 10 and they were 9. He showed a picture of a nude pre-pubescent child, the report said.

Information from GPD's report states that the victim in their case had received a text message on March 27 from an unknown number with an image of child sexual abuse.

That was followed by a text from Kautz to the victim that said, "I always wanted to make you feel good and I felt like you enjoyed it” and that “I never meant to hurt you in anyway."

During ACSO detectives' interview with Kautz, he initially denied any wrongdoing. When confronted with the messages, however, he later admitted to using an application that allowed him to use a fake number to text from. He admitted sending the victim the image of sexual abuse, but denied having any sexual interactions, the complaint said.

Having been advised that the victim reported to the Levy County Sheriff's Office in 2017 that they had been sexually abused, ACSO detectives on Aug. 2 made contact with the victim and their mother.

Based on that interview, Kautz was charged with sexual battery on a victim 12 years old or younger, and lewd or lascivious molestation.

His bail was set at a combined $1.5 million.

Child porn case

In the child pornography case, Kautz faces five charges of possession of child pornography and five charges of transmission of child pornography.

That case dates back to two cybertips reported by the Sheriff's Office in February, and another in March. Detectives were able to use an IP address to trace the suspected Snapchat user's account back to Kautz.

Kautz initially denied any knowledge as to why law enforcement was at his home to execute a search warrant on May 10. According to the arrest report, when confronted with information about the IP address, Kautz later admitted sending and receiving the images, and that he looks at child pornography two or three times a month.

"I have a problem," he said in the report.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Newberry man accused of sexual battery and possession of child porn