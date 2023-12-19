Newberry Township Police interrogate Santa in cute holiday video (He's been released.)

Police in Newberry Township nabbed the suspect that they have been looking for in late December every year.

For years, the department has received reports potential burglaries, animal noises, and an individual running through the neighborhood, Chief Steven Lutz said in a video shared by the department.

"This is the year we need to catch this individual," Lutz said.

The officers took the orders and returned with a man dressed in a red-and-white suit. He had a driver's license from the North Pole.

A detective questioned the man but eventually let him go.

The video ends with the department saying happy holidays.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Newberry Township Police interrogates Santa in cute holiday video (He's been released.)