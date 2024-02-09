Newberry Township Police responded to 'swatting' call at Walmart

Newberry Township Police responded to what turned to out to be a "swatting" incident at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Walmart store at 50 Newberry Parkway, according to a news release.

Police said they received a call from "a person reporting they shot someone, took another person hostage and placed bombs around the Walmart Store in Newberry Township. Additionally, dispatchers reported hearing shots fired in the background of the call."

Officers arrived on scene within two minutes of the dispatch and began ensuring the safety of employees, customers and bystanders at the store, according to the release. The store was evacuated while officers searched for any threat inside.

After a search, officers determined the information reported was not credible.

"This type of falsely reported incident is commonly known as 'swatting,'" said the release. "Out of an abundance of caution, the incident was treated as credible until determined otherwise. The officers followed the procedures they train on to ensure any threat would have been addressed swiftly."

Newberry Township Police were assisted by Fairview Township Police, Carroll Township Police, state police, the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and multiple fire police and EMS units.

The incident will be investigated further.

