Newberry woman indicted for murder after selling fentanyl to man who overdosed

A Newberry woman has been indicted for murder resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance after a man died shortly after taking pills she sold him that contained fentanyl.

Amanda Copley, 47, was arrested in August after she sold 10 counterfeit oxycodone hydrochloride pills containing fentanyl to Robert Guzman for $350, according to court records. After the sale Guzman contacted Copley to verify the pills were safe as they appeared green and “busted up.” Copley told him the pills were safe to which he responded “I trust you, I’m just checking.”

Guzman was found deceased in his home hours later.

Initially charged with selling opium derivatives near a school, money laundering, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and drug dwelling, a grand jury indicted her on murder charges Oct. 9.

Judge Susan Miller-Jones from the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Florida received the findings from the jury. Copley has been moved to the Alachua County Jail where she is being held without bond.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Newberry woman indicted for murder after fentanyl sale kills man