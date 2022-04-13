Newborn’s adoptive father arrested, accused of physically abusing 6-week-old, warrants say

A college professor is accused of abusing a baby boy he adopted just weeks ago, leaving the newborn with a fractured skull, broken rib, and other injuries.

Channel 9 obtained warrants against Van Erick Custodio that say he admitted to physically abusing the baby boy “multiple” times. The baby is just six weeks old.

On Wednesday, Gaston County Bureau Reporter Ken Lemon discovered Custodio and his wife held fundraising efforts to pay for the adoption. They were even part of a video for it.

“We just felt like God put that desire in our hearts,” they said in the video. “We’ve always wanted to have a family. At the end of the day, it’s a calling, right, it’s also a scriptural thing, right?”

Sadly, the child is just six weeks old but has already been through so much trauma. The man who agreed to be his forever father is in the Gaston County Jail and, according to arrest warrants, he admitted to causing serious harm to the adopted newborn.

On Wednesday, investigators were at his Gastonia home, a place police were first called to on April 1 for a child in cardiac arrest.

Arrest warrants reveal the child had a “skull fracture, broken rib, and multiple fractures in each leg.” Another warrant says friends of Custodio went to police saying he had told them, “...he threw the child on the sofa and also squeezed the child, hearing a pop in the rib area” and while changing the baby’s diaper, “...he jerked the legs of the child back and felt a pop in the child’s legs.”

Two days later, police charged Custodio with felony child abuse with serious bodily injury -- but he wasn’t around.

Three days after those charges were filed, York County deputies swarmed a Lake Wylie home. They had gotten information from the State Law Enforcement Division that Custodio was hiding out there. Custodio was arrested and Wednesday afternoon, he was brought back to Gastonia.

The man who pled publicly for money to adopt a child is behind bars, charged with horrible abuse of that child, who’s still in the hospital. The child, not even two months old, faces tremendous odds.

Custodio’s personal website says he once volunteered for a family ministry.

His wife was also part of that fundraising effort and she adopted the child with him. The warrant says she told him to leave the house when the abuse came to light.

Van Erick Custodio faces a judge Thursday, but the investigation is still active.

