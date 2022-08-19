Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt, Texas police say

A newborn baby is in “good condition” after being found abandoned in the bushes., police in Texas say.

The baby was found in bushes near a group of town homes around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, in Waxahachie, police say. Waxahachie is about 30 miles south of Dallas.

Police say the baby, wrapped in a T-shirt, was taken to a Waxahachie hospital. The baby was “just hours old”, WFAA reported.

The juvenile mother has been identified, but no charges have been announced as of Friday, Aug. 19, according to police.

Child Protective Services has custody of the child, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waxahachie police at 469-309-4400.

