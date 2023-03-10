Newborn baby found abandoned in restroom trash can at California gas station, cops say

A newborn baby was found abandoned in a trash can inside a gas station restroom, California police told local news outlets.

A clerk at the Fullerton gas station “found the baby crying in the restroom,” ABC7 News reported.

Officers found the baby in a trash can about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, and performed “lifesaving measures,” the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

The baby was taken to a hospital and is in “critical but stable condition,” police said.

Police said after “a thorough investigation” that included looking at surveillance footage, a 25-year-old woman was arrested early March 10 on charges of attempted murder and child abuse.

Under state law, parents can safely surrender a newborn within 72 hours of birth “with no questions asked,” according to police. The baby can be taken “to a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site.”

Fullerton is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

‘Awful, chilling moment’: Fresno Bee newspaper carrier finds newborn on Madera County road

Woman follows screaming after dark and finds abandoned baby in woods, Florida cops say

Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt, Texas police say