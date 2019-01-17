Newborn Baby Found Dead In Bathroom Of Amazon Warehouse

A newborn baby was found dead Wednesday night at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, but police have not said whether the mother will face any charges.

Officers responded to a call received at 8:30 p.m. about a dead baby girl that was found in the women’s restroom of the warehouse.

Phoenix first responders confirmed the baby was dead, but appeared to be full-term, according to AZCentral.com.

Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis said the baby had been in the bathroom for “some time” before being discovered.

A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, officials said they have spoken with the baby’s mother and she is cooperating with investigators, according to Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

Amazon released this statement about the incident to AZ Family on Wednesday night:

This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority.

Although Arizona has a Safe Haven Law that allows parents to safely hand off babies up to three days old. This particular incident did not appear to qualify as a Safe Haven situation, police told KNXV.