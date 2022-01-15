Newborn baby found dead in duffel bag near fire station in Near North neighborhood, police say

The body of a newborn male baby was found early Saturday morning in a duffel bag in Near North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The bag was discovered about 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street, police said.

According to a law enforcement source, the baby was found in a duffle bag outside a firehouse.

Larry Merritt, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said a firehouse crew discovered the bag covered in snow Saturday morning when they went out to shovel.

The Abandoned Newborn Infant Protection Act, gives the families of newborn babies legal protection from prosecution if they bring a child to a police station, firehouse or hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner and Area 3 detectives were investigating.