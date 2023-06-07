Newborn baby found dead in west Fort Worth front yard; police trying to identify mother

A newborn child was found dead in the front yard of a residence in the 5100 block of Birchman Avenue Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police said.

Police believe the child was placed there between 10 p.m. Monday and 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators are looking for video surveillance and asking any witnesses or anyone who has information about the child’s mother or family to come forward. Police said that they want to confirm that the mother doesn’t need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Worth police investigators at 682-382-1510 or 682-382-1524.