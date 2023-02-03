Newborn’s body was found near train tracks, NC cops say. Woman charged with murder

A newborn’s body was found near train tracks, and now a North Carolina woman faces charges in the baby’s death, officials said.

Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“Even though we can start the closure process in this case, there are no winners,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge wrote Feb. 2 in a news release. “This is a terrible situation for everyone involved and for the community as a whole.”

The sheriff’s office, which didn’t list attorney information for Harris in the release, said she was arrested one week after someone reported spotting an infant near railroad tracks in East Rockingham. Deputies responded on Jan. 26 and found a baby boy who had died.

The sheriff’s office — based roughly 70 miles southeast of Charlotte — said the newborn’s body was sent to a medical examiner’s office to help determine his identity. Deputies also reached out to the public as they searched for clues, McClatchy News reported at the time.

“I want to thank the community for their support and efforts, they have provided numerous leads, helped keep the updates circulating and for given support to our deputies and investigators working this case,” Gulledge wrote in the latest news release. “When a child is involved, it puts things in a different perspective.”

Gulledge also praised deputies for working on the case from the time they were called to the scene. Officials in their news release didn’t say how they believe the baby was killed.

The sheriff’s office, which also didn’t identify the baby or share how Harris knew him, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on Feb. 3.

Harris, a Rockingham resident, was “charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report a death,” officials said.

“She has been processed into the detention center under no bond,” deputies wrote. “The case will continue to be very active until all other leads are followed up and to ensure no other individuals are involved.”

