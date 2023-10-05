Newborn dead in Lehigh Acres; deputies arrest woman at home on drug charges

A search warrant involving the use of narcotics led Lee County deputies to the discovery of a dead newborn.

Luciana Urbina, 32, is charged with trafficking fentanyl.

According to a Lee County Sheriff's Office incident report, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Urbina's home in response to a homicide investigation.

Search warrant leads to finding unresponsive newborn

Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter authored a search warrant, which led deputies to the discovery of an unresponsive newborn.

Authorities also found fentanyl in a plastic "baggie" on a bedroom shelf. They determined the plastic bag contained 39 grams.

The report indicates Urbina refused to sit down to speak with detectives regarding a series of confiscated items. Urbina declined, asking authorities what items they alluded to.

Baby's death cause not announced

Jail records indicate Urbina faces trafficking charges. No homicide charges were filed by Thursday afternoon, the records indicate.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said prosecutors hadn't received the case by Thursday afternoon.

The records indicate Urbina remained in custody Thursday afternoon on a $100,000 bond. She's next due in court Nov. 6 for her arraignment.

Additional information about the child was not available Thursday.

