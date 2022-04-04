Newborn died after Chambersburg mom 'slumped over' on him, police say

A Franklin County woman is charged with manslaughter in the death of her 6-day-old son last year, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Xander Ray Reed was pronounced dead less than 13 hours after he and his mother, Destinee Griffin-Bailey, came home from Chambersburg Hospital on May 26, according to the charging document.

Emergency medical units responded to a home in the 1300 block of Swamp Fox Road, Guilford Township, at 12:55 p.m. that day for a report of an infant who was not breathing and was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were administered, but Xander was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m.

Xander's autopsy report showed he died as a result of "positional asphyxia," according to the charging document.

Griffin-Bailey told police she ingested a drug she described as "scramble" before feeding the infant a bottle, according to the charging document. She showed police how she sat cross-legged with the baby on her lap and "slumped over" him while holding a bottle in his mouth. She said she woke up and found the baby was unresponsive, with the bottle still in his mouth.

Fentanyl, an opioid many times more potent than morphine, and other substances were found in a sample of Griffin-Bailey's blood, police said. "Scramble" is typically a combination of heroin and/or fentanyl and other substances, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Griffin-Bailey said she used narcotics during her pregnancy with Xander and that the child suffered from withdrawal symptoms after his birth, according to the charging document. Hospital staff warned her against using drugs while caring for Xander, as it "would affect (her) cognitive abilities and decision making," police said.

"The actions of the defendant prior to the feeding of the victim, and the position in which she held the victim while feeding him, contributed to the death of the victim once the effects of the illicit narcotics that were ingested by the defendant took hold," police said in the charging document.

Griffin-Bailey was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony, court records show.

She was arraigned Monday afternoon by Magisterial District Judge Kelly Rock, who set bail at $150,000.

According to online court records, Griffin-Bailey has been in Franklin County Jail since shortly after her baby's death. She was charged May 27 with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and put in jail on $100,000 bail.

Griffin-Bailey's preliminary hearing on the involuntary-manslaughter case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 12 in Franklin County Central Court.

