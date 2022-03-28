Newborn found dead inside bathroom of fast food restaurant in west Phoenix

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn who was found Sunday inside the bathroom of a fast food restaurant.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person at the restaurant near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 p.m. and found the infant inside a bathroom, police said. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the infant dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives collected evidence and spoke with witnesses, although some had left before officers arrived.

Police said a video from surveillance showed a woman leaving the bathroom before the infant was found. They said she was wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants and sandals.

There are no suspects in custody and autopsy results are pending, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Newborn found dead inside bathroom of fast food restaurant in Phoenix