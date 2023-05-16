Newborn found in Lakeland dumpster never drew breath, authorities say

More details have been released regarding a baby that was found in a dumpster in Lakeland last week.

“Preliminary findings from the Medical Examiner’s office indicate the full-term infant was born deceased, never taking a breath, and had a severe brain deformity,” the Lakeland Police Department said, in an unsigned statement.

Results from the investigation do not rule the death to be a homicide, the agency said. Foul play is also not suspected.

At a previous press conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said a man found the baby last Thursday in a black bag with placenta and umbilical cord attached.

The Lakeland Police Department said a 34-year-old woman turned herself in to the police after admitting to giving birth alone outside her residence on the morning on May 10 and putting the infant’s remains in the dumpster that evening.

According to the release, she said she was unaware she was pregnant before giving birth. She thought she was getting sick, she said.

The woman told detectives she did not want to go to a hospital afterward because she did not have money and she did not want to get in trouble for being an undocumented immigrant.

She was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for the illegal storage, preservation, and transportation of human remains. The agency said the Department of Homeland Security was contacted regarding her immigration status.

This is an ongoing investigation.

