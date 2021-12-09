Newborn girl found dead in carport at east Fort Worth home, police say

A newborn girl was found dead in a carport Wednesday afternoon at an east Fort Worth home, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating.

Fort Worth police have not released many details on the incident as of Thursday.

Police were called to a home just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. The call was made for an officer to meet someone at the residence.

During their investigation, officers found the deceased infant at the home.

The baby was identified as baby girl Lopez, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Thursday. A ruling on her cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy.

The infant was found at the home where her family lived, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The baby died the same day she was born, according to the medical examiner’s records.