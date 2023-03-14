Newborn ‘left to die’ before grandpa helps daughter dispose of body, Iowa cops say

A woman and her father were arrested after authorities in Iowa say they killed her newborn and disposed of the body.

Officers in Norwalk were contacted on March 8 “with concerns for the safety of a child” following the birth of Megan Staude’s child, according to the police department. Staude, 25, gave birth at home in late February, police said.

The mother’s coworkers called police when Staude’s story about her child’s birth did not add up, according to KCCI.

Police said the baby’s body was found March 9 “along the road” in Warren County. A cadaver dog helped make the discovery, according to WHO 13.

An investigation revealed “the baby was left to die” by Staude and her father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude, according to police. The mother and grandfather then disposed of the body, Norwalk police said.

The Staudes were charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from the police department.

It’s unclear how the baby died. Police said the medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Iowa is a Safe Haven state, meaning parents can leave a baby up to 90 days old at a hospital or health care facility without being prosecuted.

“A parent may also contact 911 and relinquish physical custody of an infant up to 90 days old to a first responder of the 911 call,” state officials said. “More than 50 children have been declared safe havens since the Iowa law was enacted in 2002.”

Norwalk is about 10 miles south of Des Moines.

