Newborn missing in Memphis after mother found shot to death

Authorities in Memphis are searching for a missing newborn after police discovered her mother shot to death on the side of the road. An AMBER alert has been issued for Kennedy Hoyle as police continue to search for her.

Late Tuesday night, Memphis police said officers found an abandoned vehicle in Whitehaven, Tennessee. After investigating, police found a 27-year-old woman near the car who had been fatally shot.

pic.twitter.com/0lduMGXRIK

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 2, 2022

In a press release, Memphis police said they were told the woman had a 2-day old child named Kennedy Hoyle with her, but the baby was not found in the car.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Kennedy on Wednesday morning. The baby is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. When she was last seen, she was in the presence of her mother and wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants, according to police.

Family members told CBS affiliate WREG that they last heard from the newborn's mother, Danielle Hoyle, on Tuesday night as she was driving the baby to the hospital.

"I just want my grandbaby, and I want my daughter to come home. That's all I want. At least tell me what's going on," Hoyle's mother said. "They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She's a newborn"

Anyone who has seen a child fitting this description or has information about Kennedy's whereabouts is encouraged to call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tom Brady in 2005 on what scares him about retirement

ESPN columnist on Brian Flores' lawsuit accusing NFL of racial discrimination

The future of COVID-19 and lessons from the 1918 flu pandemic