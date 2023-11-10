Newborn remains found at recycling plant for 2nd time in months, Massachusetts cops say

The remains of a newborn baby were found at a Massachusetts recycling center for the second time in eight months, police and news outlets report.

Employees called 911 on Thursday, Nov. 9, after making the heartbreaking discovery at the Harvey Waste facility in Rochester, according to the city’s police department.

Authorities got the call at about 10:40 a.m. and reached out to Massachusetts State Police to launch an investigation, police said in a news release.

The caller said the baby’s remains were “found within a trash collection that was trucked to the facility for disposal,” according to authorities. Processing at the center, formerly Zero Waste Solutions, ground to a halt.

Police said the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

In April, the remains of a newborn girl were found at the same facility, NBC Boston reported.

At the time, authorities said that child’s mother was believed to be on Martha’s Vineyard, according to the station. The baby’s body was found in trash thought to have come from the island before it was discovered at the facility.

Passed in 2004, Massachusetts’ safe haven law allows parents to surrender newborns 7 days or younger to a hospital, police station or fire station without prosecution.

Authorities didn’t release additional details about the most recent infant but said they’re investigating.

Rochester is about 50 miles southeast of downtown Boston.

