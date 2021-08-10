Newborn suffered injured skull. A judge refused to shelter her. New trauma just killed her

Carol Marbin Miller
·4 min read

Emersyn Hogrefe was hospitalized in June with severe bleeding inside and outside her skull, bruising on her face and chest, and the kind of leg fracture that is often associated with abuse. Child welfare authorities told a judge they wanted to shelter the 2-month-old for her protection.

An Orlando judge instead sent her home to her parents as soon as she was discharged from the hospital.

Emersyn returned to the hospital the next month, this time with what state authorities called “abusive head trauma.”

She died 16 days later.

Emersyn’s death is under investigation by DCF, which must, under Florida law, issue a public report on the circumstances of any child death that occurs within a year of a prior abuse or neglect incident.

The police department in Apopka, the Central Florida town where the Hogrefe family was living, did not respond to calls and an email from a reporter.

DCF administrators did not respond to requests from a reporter to discuss Emersyn’s death.

Jennifer Elkins, a Winter Park lawyer, returned a call made to father Paul Hogrefe, but declined to comment on Emersyn’s death. Mother Stephanie Hogrefe could not be reached.

Emersyn was hospitalized for the first time on June 1. She was diagnosed with intracranial bleeding and “multiple” subdural hemorrhages — bleeding on both sides of her skull. Doctors also reported bruising on her chest and above her right eye, according to records obtained by the Miami Herald.

An investigation by a specially trained medical team later determined she had suffered a type of leg fracture that state authorities said was indicative of physical abuse, records show.

DCF implemented what’s called a “safety plan,” requiring only supervised contact between Emersyn and her parents. The little girl’s aunt was living in the home, and was to ensure that neither parent was left alone with Emersyn.

Emersyn was released from the hospital on June 14. At a hearing two days later, DCF asked an Orlando judge to order that both Emersyn and her 3-year-old brother be removed from the custody of Paul and Stephanie Hogrefe, 36 and 33, respectively.

But the judge denied DCF’s request, and ordered that the children be returned “immediately.”

On June 22, a private Orlando case management group, Embrace Families, began making visits to the Hogrefe home to monitor the youngsters’ safety. The family’s caseworker was able to make only three visits. Before the fourth, Emersyn was hospitalized for the second time with severe injuries.

The safety plan was not enough.

The report from a medical team that examined Emersyn concluded that she had suffered “inflicted” and “abusive” head trauma, according to records obtained by the Herald confidentially.

Emersyn died on July 27.

Extracting promises from parents believed to have abused or neglected their children is considered by some to be a dangerous practice, especially when the safety plans aren’t backed up by more concrete protective measures. In 2014, the Herald published a series of stories about the deaths of 477 children known to DCF.

The investigation, called Innocents Lost, found that, over a six-year span, at least 83 children whose parents signed one or more such written pledges died from the abuse or neglect of a caregiver.

Jeri Cohen, who presided over child welfare cases for 20 of her 27 years as a Miami-Dade Circuit judge, said that, despite the high stakes of child welfare cases, the judges who preside in dependency court often are “the newest judges on the bench, and have inadequate or no training” in the effects of drug abuse, mental illness, and domestic violence.

“In Florida,” she said, judges presiding over death penalty cases are required to get specialized training, because ‘death is different’.” Cohen added: “dependency is different,” too.

“Judges are trained in the law, not the social sciences,” Cohen said. And, “even with training, a judge can make a fatal decision.” But “without proper training, the chances of an avoidable fatal decision increase.”

Some years back, Cohen said, she taught child welfare cases at New Judges College to incoming dependency judges in Florida, focusing largely on mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and early childhood development. She said she was not invited back to teach the next year, she was told, because she ‘scared the judges’.”

Her response: “They should be scared. That’s an appropriate emotion. It’s a scary division.”

After Emersyn’s second hospitalization, the confidential records say, “it was learned that the aunt left both parents alone with the infant and neither one could or would explain” how the little girl was hurt. DCF asked, again, for the two children to be sheltered. Again, a judge said no.

On July 22, DCF asked a third time for permission to remove the two children — after the team of medical professionals reported that the infant’s injuries resulted from “inflicted” head trauma. This request was granted. Emersyn died five days later.

Confidential records show DCF will “likely” ask a judge to remove the 3-year-old from the Hogrefes permanently.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York Film Festival unveils lineup, plots in-person fest

    A year after depending on drive-in and virtual screenings, the New York Film Festival, one of the premier destinations of the fall festival circuit, will return to in-person premieres at Lincoln Center this September, with vaccination proof required for all attendees. Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the annual festival, announced the lineup to the 59th NYFF on Tuesday. The Venice Film Festival, which kicks off the circuit, will be entirely in-person, while the soon-after Toronto International Film Festival will depend more heavily on virtual screenings in addition to gala events in downtown Toronto venues.

  • Chapel Hill couple pays $1 million to settle U.S. military health insurance fraud claims

    Federal prosecutors ​and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service accused the pair of intentionally hiding David Tsui’s involvement in and ownership of a now-closed pharmacy,

  • Young child shot, hospitalized after bullet struck Kansas City home Sunday

    The child’s mother said the young victim was inside a home when they heard several gunshots, then she noticed the child had been shot.

  • She transformed her Mid-City backyard into a pop-up paradise tea garden

    Inspired by her grandparents' fruit-filled tea garden in Iran, Sorina Vaziri started a grassroots movement to improve and increase the number of public parks in L.A.'s Mid-City neighborhood.

  • Experts say New Zealand should keep virus elimination plan

    Only 26 people in New Zealand have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, after the nation of 5 million managed to completely stamp it out its spread. Chaired by epidemiologist David Skegg, the group said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that it believes it's possible to maintain an elimination strategy even after more people start arriving. “By contrast, New Zealand has the opportunity to continue to enjoy a lifestyle that is relatively unaffected by the ravages of COVID-19,” the group said.

  • Once a political star, Cuomo caps stunning fall with resignation

    For much of last year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was perhaps the most trusted politician in America; his daily televised coronavirus briefings, accompanied by a PowerPoint slide deck, made him a widely admired source of comfort in his home state and beyond. On Tuesday, however, Cuomo https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-governor-cuomo-resigns-after-sexual-harassment-findings-2021-08-10resigned in the wake of a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo's televised announcement capped a stunning fall from grace for a man who had gone from a national party leader to a political https://www.reuters.com/world/us/cuomos-resignation-casts-shadow-over-four-decade-political-career-2021-08-10 pariah in the span of a few months.

  • Father and son still in critical condition after Saturday shooting, Miami police say

    A father and his child are in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Saturday morning shooting, Miami police say.

  • Kentucky man due in court on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots

    Michael Orangias is one of more than 10 Kentuckians charged with involvement in the riots.

  • Woman marries man convicted of murdering her brother in Ohio. ‘God put us together’

    He has been granted a retrial after new evidence was brought to light.

  • World’s smallest baby who weighed as much as an apple at birth is finally discharged from hospital after 13 months

    ‘In my 22 years of being a nurse, I haven’t seen such a small newborn baby’

  • Poles protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

    Nationwide demonstrations took place Tuesday evening in Poland against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country’s nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster critical of the government. Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. In practice, it would push American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program that is watched by millions daily.

  • Chinese vitamin C price-fixing lawsuit thrown out by U.S. appeals court

    A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday threw out a price-fixing lawsuit against two Chinese companies that make vitamin C, a case that spotlighted trade tensions between the United States and China. Dismissing the 16-1/2-year-old case was justified because of a "true conflict" between Chinese and U.S. antitrust laws, and the potential impact on foreign relations, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said. The 2-1 decision is a defeat for Texas-based Animal Science Products Inc and New Jersey-based Ranis Co, which claimed they were overcharged for vitamin C by Hebei Welcome Pharmaceutical Co and North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp.

  • OAN and Newsmax sued for $1.6bn by Dominion for promoting election conspiracy theories

    Trump’s baseless election fraud narrative fuelled ‘downward spiral’ of ‘verifiably false yet devastating lies,’ company alleges

  • Federal murder trial begins for Kentucky man pardoned by Bevin in the same case

    A Kentucky man pardoned on a state homicide conviction but now facing a federal murder charge killed a Knox County drug dealer while trying to rob him of pain pills and money, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday.

  • Man arrested in murder of NYC lawyer

    Nando Perez, described as a disgruntled client, has been arrested in the murder of attorney Charles Zolot, who was found stabbed in his office.

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell delays start of ‘cyber symposium’ claiming he has been hacked

    Conspiracy theorist claims there was more evidence of election malfeasance in November and December ‘than any crime in history’

  • Infrastructure bill passes Senate, sending Biden's plan for roads, bridges and broadband to the House

    The legislation calls for $550 billion in new spending, including billions for roads and bridges, public transit, railways and broadband internet.

  • Eight missing as Dixie fire rages in California

    Officials on Sunday said the raging Dixie Fire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in the state's history, days after the blaze destroyed a historic gold rush town and forced the evacuation of thousands.State fire officials said the massive wildfire had grown to almost half a million acres as of Sunday morning and was 21% contained.Only last year's August Complex Fire, which consumed more than 1 million acres, was bigger. So far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire but at least eight people were missing as of late Saturday.Five of the missing belong to the old mining town of Greenville where the fire leveled most of its downtown, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have started when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.

  • A flight attendant told him how to wear his mask. Then he struck her, Florida cops say

    Another tantrum in the sky over face mask rules, and this one in Florida on Thursday afternoon turned violent.