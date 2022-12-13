A newborn tested positive for meth. The Conway mother has been charged with child abuse.

A Conway woman has been arrested after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police records.

Agnes Penatzer, 26, gave birth at Conway Medical Center on Oct. 20, an arrest warrant states. It adds that the baby’s cord and urine tested positive for the presence of the drug. The mother also did.

Penatzer is being charged with unlawful neglect of a child as well as two drug charges, according to online booking reports. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Dec. 12 and is still incarcerated as of Tuesday morning.

An investigator with the Department of Social Services made a report of the alleged child abuse at the hospital on Nov. 15, according to an incident report.

No bail has been set for her drug charges, but her child abuse charge has a bail amount of $5,000.