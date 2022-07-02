Newborn tests positive for drugs, mother charged

Jul. 1—TUPELO — A Lee County woman has been charged after her child tested positive for illegal drugs at birth.

Tupelo police were notified by Mississippi Child Protective Services on June 15 that a newborn had tested positive. Following a brief criminal investigation, Jamey Finn, 24, of Tupelo was arrested June 29 and charged with felony child abuse.

During her initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, Judge Willie Allen set bond at $7,500. She bonded out of the Lee County Jail on Thursday.

