Newborn tests positive for drugs, mother arrested

Jan. 26—CORINTH — An Arkansas woman is facing child abuse charges after her newborn child tested positive for illegal drugs.

Child Protective Services notified the Corinth Police Department on Jan. 19 that a child had just been delivered at Magnolia Regional Health Center and the mother tested positive for methamphetamine and other drugs. The mother then fled the hospital without being discharged and left without her baby.

When officials checked the newborn, it also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Whitley Bates, 32, was arrested for a felony child abuse. According to state law, the abuse charge includes not only neglect and physical injuries but also child endangerment from the presence of dangerous drugs.

