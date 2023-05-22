Newborn twins found dead in trash at Ohio home, cops say. 16-year-old mom arrested

Two newborn babies were found dead at an Ohio home, leading to a teen’s arrest, police said.

Police were dispatched to a Cleveland residence on the evening of May 20 after receiving a report that two dead infants were located in a garbage bin at the home, according to a police news release.

Their bodies were found at the scene and homicide detectives responded to investigate.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said. “The mother was located and was conveyed to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

The person who initially called police, apparently the 16-year-old’s mother, had not been aware that her daughter was pregnant, police said. Her daughter reportedly told her she had thrown the children in the trash.

Neighbors said they heard the newborn twins crying several days earlier, but didn’t believe anything was wrong, according to WKYC.

The 16-year-old was arrested and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Toddler’s temperature was 107 degrees after her body was found in car, Florida cops say

Fake cop with badge and blue lights pulls over woman leaving Wawa, Pennsylvania cops say

Barbershop owner and expectant father found dead in submerged car, Florida family says