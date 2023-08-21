Newborn twins recovered safely after AMBER Alert in Livonia

TechCrunch

With the rise in popularity of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI tools like ChatGPT Developers have found use cases to mold text in different ways for use cases ranging from writing emails to summarizing articles. Brett Bauman, the developer of PlayListAI (previously LinupSupply), launched a new app called Songburst on the App Store this week. You just have to type in a prompt like "Calming piano music to listen to while studying" or "Funky beats for a podcast intro" to let the app generate a music clip.