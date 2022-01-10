Newborn unharmed, man arrested after shots fired in Waldo

Jan. 10—A man fired shots in the direction of troopers investigating a domestic violence incident Sunday evening in Waldo, according to Maine State Police.

The incident on East Waldo Road began around 5 p.m. when police responded to a report that the victim and her 3-year-old child fled a home and went to a neighbor for help. The victim's two-week-old baby was still inside the home, police said.

As troopers arrived to investigate, 30-year-old Kote Aldus started firing shots in their direction from inside the house, police said. Trooper Tyler Harrington, a member of the tactical team, returned fire.

Aldus was arrested for domestic violence assault about three hours later, according to police. He was taken to a Belfast hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The baby was unharmed.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General will investigate the incident, which is standard in all shootings involving a police officer.

Police say Aldus might face more charges after consultation with the district attorney.