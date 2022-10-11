Newbridge: Crashed owl outline discovered on patio doors

The outline of an owl which crashed into a window has been found on patio doors in Caerphilly county.

Michael Kimber took the picture after the owl apparently slammed into the patio windows of his home.

However, he said it was nowhere to be found when we woke up and found the imprint on Monday morning.

The owner of an owl sanctuary said said the owl was probably being chased by another bird.

Mr Kimber, 49, who who runs a business in Newbridge said: "My girlfriend wants the door cleaned, but I just can't stop looking at it.

"If you zoom into the picture you can actually see the detailing of the feathers and its eyes!"

Mr Kimber and his girlfriend came home from a weekend in Jersey late on Sunday evening, so decided to go straight to bed that evening.

When he woke up the next morning, he walked past the patio doors and spotted a new pattern on the glass.

"As my early morning eyes started focusing, I could see this splat and I could see what it was - an owl in full flight.", he said.

"Of course I had to get my girlfriend out of bed. We had a look around for it, but it was gone.

"We live in a semi-rural location here, if it was injured it would definitely still be there."

Patricia Webb, owner of Festival Park Owl Sanctuary in Ebbw Vale said the occurrence was not common.

She said: "The most probable reason is that the owl was being chased by another bird.

"It was probably being chased by something and would have flown into the window thinking it was an open space."

The day after finding the imprint, Michael said he still hasn't cleaned the door yet.