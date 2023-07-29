NewBritainman, 64, faces 11 years for Manchester home invasion, shooting

Jul. 29—In his plea bargain, both sides agreed that he should receive an 11-year prison sentence, followed by nine years of special parole, according to the records. He is being held on $1 million bond pending sentencing Sept. 20.

The woman walked into the Manchester police station around 9 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021, with a towel wrapped around her bleeding hand, which she said had been shot, according to police reports.

The woman told police she had arrived home and gone to her bedroom to take medication when she heard a rustle in her closet, which she thought was her cat. She said Ramos then burst open the closet's accordion doors, pointed a gun at her and threatened to put a bullet in her head, then kill her son, according to a report by Manchester Police Officer Patrick Walsh.

The woman said Ramos held the gun barrel under her chin, with his finger on the trigger, the officer reported. She said she yelled and he threatened to shoot her if she yelled again, as well as indicating he wanted her to drive him somewhere, the officer said.

The woman said she grabbed the gun with both hands and pushed it upward, away from her face, leading to a struggle during which Ramos grabbed her thumb and bent it back so far that she thought it was broken or sprained, the officer reported. At that point, she said, the gun fired next to her left ear, causing her to lose hearing for a time, according to the officer.

She said Ramos looked at the gun and she saw his hand was bleeding. She said she ran down the stairs to her car and sped to the police station.

Because police believed the woman was in "extreme danger" with Ramos at large, they asked his cellphone carrier to "ping" his phone regularly to determine its location, which produced information that Ramos was at the crime scene or close to it, Detective Andrew Young reported.

Officers eventually spotted a car Ramos was believed to be driving, which parked behind a pickup truck. Officer Cory Fullana reported that he tried to prevent the car from fleeing by using his cruiser to exert "positive pressure" on it.

But as police officers approached with guns drawn and at least one cruiser's overhead lights in operation, the car reversed into the cruiser, then accelerated at high speed and pushed the pickup truck onto the curb before fleeing, officers reported.

State police found the car going west on Interstate 84 and reported that it was driving "on rims," according to Fullana. The car crashed in Farmington, and the driver fled on foot but, after state police began a dog track, Ramos was taken into custody, according to the officer.

Ramos was taken to the University of Connecticut Health Center, where he told an emergency room doctor that he had shot his hand, explaining that he had been "drinking and killing," Fullana reported.