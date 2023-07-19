NewBritainman gets six years for assaulting man, 65, near Southington reservoir

Jul. 19—The assault victim said the man, later identified as Montanez, told him to follow the car in which Montanez was a passenger to Montanez's house to properly inflate the spare tire after finding an air pump out of order at a New Britain gas station, according to a police affidavit.

The victim said the car pulled over on Long Bottom Road, near the Shuttle Meadow Reservoir, and he pulled over behind it. The victim said Montanez then got out of the car, ordered him out of his car, shocked him with a stun gun and hit him over the head with a metal object, causing him to lose consciousness, according to the affidavit by Southington police Detective James Armack.

The victim, who was 65 when the assault occurred on Aug. 28, 2021, said he regained consciousness to find that he was bleeding heavily and that his cellphone and wallet were missing from the center console of his vehicle, the detective reported.

The original charges against Montanez included first-degree robbery, but he was not convicted of robbery in his plea bargain. He did, however, plead guilty to a more serious assault charge than he had originally faced.

He was originally charged with second-degree assault on an elderly person, which carries up to five years in prison. In contrast, the first-degree assault he pleaded guilty to carries up to 20 years, which enabled the judge to sentence him to six years in prison, with up to 14 more years facing him if he violates release conditions during five years of probation.

First-degree assault on an elderly person also carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years, meaning that the state Department of Correction must keep Montanez in its custody at least that long.

During his investigation, Armack reported, he learned that Montanez was on Connecticut's deadly weapon offender registry and was wanted for a parole violation.

The detective reported that the victim said he was changing his tire in a CVS parking lot on West Main Street in New Britain when a silver Toyota Avalon, driven by a woman, pulled in and the man later identified as Montanez got out and changed the tire for him. The victim said he paid Montanez $20 from his wallet, adding that Montanez probably saw that he had a few hundred dollars in the wallet, according to the detective.

The victim said Montanez told him to pull into a Sunoco station across the street to fill his spare tire because it was dangerously underinflated, but the station's air pump was out of order, according to the detective. The victim said Montanez told him to follow him to his house, where he had an air compressor, which he said was why he was following Montanez on Long Bottom Road when they both pulled over and Montanez assaulted him, the detective reported.