Newburg woman killed, husband — the suspect — dies in officer-involved shooting

A Newburg woman was found shot to death Wednesday evening, June 1, and her husband, the suspect in her killing, died in an officer-related shooting in Virginia before her body was discovered.

Pennsylvania State Police from the Chambersburg barracks were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Lurgan Township to assist another law enforcement agency.

According to a news release from Virginia State Police, the law enforcement agency was attempting to notify the family of Derrick Glen Avey, 42, about his death earlier in the day.

They were unable to make contact with anyone and learned Kyline C. Avey, 41, had not been seen or heard from for several days, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

The area was searched and she was found in a wooded area at the rear of the property, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy was planned for Friday and the investigation is continuing, Pennsylvania State Police said.

'Do your time':Family opposes convicted cop killer Merle Unger's latest bid for freedom

Message on Snapchat involved a gun:Teen arrested after social media threat prompts closure of Waynesboro schools

The investigation into the fatal shooting of Derrick Avey also is continuing in Prince George County, Va.

At 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, a slow-speed pursuit involving a 2016 Ford Explorer was initiated by a City of Hopewell sheriff's deputy.

Several Hopewell police vehicles were positioned to contain the SUV and end the pursuit. The Explorer pulled up nose-to-nose with the police vehicles and Derrick Avey, the driver, confronted the officers with a gun.

The Hopewell police officers and an ATF special agent who was on scene fired their weapons and Derrick Avey died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, which is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Newburg woman killed, husband dies in officer-involved shooting