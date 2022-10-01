Newburgh Free Academy shooting outside of football game

Police are investigating a shooting Friday night on Newburgh Free Academy's campus following a football game against Warwick.

Newburgh police Chief Anthony Geraci at a press briefing said three people were injured, though none are believed to be life-threatening. At least five shots were fired after a fight broke out in the north parking lot, he said.

No arrests have been made and Geraci did not share a description of a suspect. Police believe the altercation was "an isolated incident," but Geraci did not say why the fight may have broke out.

Ed Forgit, deputy superintendent at Newburgh Free Academy, said the district's "No. 1 priority is safety. Safety protocols were in place this evening. We will be investigating all of the activities that took place to ensure that the protocols were followed," noting more information would be provided Saturday. Geraci said there were surveillance cameras in the area of the parking lot.

The school in a message posted to its site said the shooting happened “outside of the security perimeter for an event taking place.” Forgit said the shooting occurred roughly 10 minutes after the conclusion of the game, around 9:35 p.m.

Geraci said a 43-year-old woman was shot in a foot, a 19-year-old woman was shot in a thigh, and a 21-year-old man was shot in an ankle. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

The shooting followed another shooting incident in the City of Newburgh Thursday, in which a 29-year-old man was killed and a 5-year-old riding his bicycle was shot near Washington Street.

"It's unacceptable," Geraci said of the gun violence in the city. "The trauma that is being inflicted upon our youth in our community has to stop."

The school said it was “thankful for the quick and thorough response of our local law enforcement agencies and security personnel,” and asked anyone with information to contact City of Newburgh police at 845-569-7509. Seventeen agencies responded Friday, Geraci said, noting officers already on-scene were first to respond to the gunfire.

The school said its Critical Stress Management team would be available “to help students and families who may need support during this time. More specific information will be provided soon.”

The incident comes roughly a year after another incidence of violence after a Mid Hudson Valley football game. On Sept. 17, 2021, 16-year-old Arlington High School student Quraan Smith was fatally stabbed during an altercation in the school parking lot. Poughkeepsie's Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo, a former Arlington student, is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Shooting occurs at Newburgh Free Academy near football game