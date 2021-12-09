Newburgh man charged with beating cops with bat at Capitol on Jan. 6 shuns plea deal

A Newburgh man accused of battling with police outside the U.S. Capitol for more than two and a half hours on Jan. 6 has rejected prosecutors' plea offer and plans to contest the charges in a trial.

Attorneys confirmed Edward Lang's decision during a federal court hearing held by video and phone on Thursday, his deadline to accept or decline the offer. Lang had faced an estimated prison sentence of at least six and half years under those terms, Karen Rochlin, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the judge hearing the case.

"The offer is no longer viable and is not being accepted," Rochlin said. "At this point, it appears the case is in a trial posture."

Edward Lang, a 26-year-old Sullivan County native, is a Capitol riot suspect. He was arrested at his Newburgh apartment on Jan. 16.

Lang, a 26-year-old Sullivan County native, faces the most serious charges by far of the 13 current and former Hudson Valley residents charged with participating in the pro-Trump riot. He is being held in the Washington, D.C., jail and is the only local defendant still in custody while awaiting trial or a plea agreement.

FBI have identified Edward Lang as the man with the shield and baseball bat in this photo from Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob clashes with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol.

Rochlin told District Court Judge Carl Nichols that prosecutors had preserved their original plea offer to Lang from July after additional charges were later added against him. She said that under federal sentencing guidelines, Lang likely faced 78-97 months in prison under the original indictment and 87-108 months under the second.

Prosecutors allege Lang punched and kicked police officers and beat them with a baseball bat and riot shield during some of the most intense fighting of the Jan. 6 riot. They have laid out in court papers a detailed account of those assaults based on a flood of videos taken from Capitol surveillance cameras and police body cameras.

