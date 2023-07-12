Newburgh man charged with criminal sexual act, child endangerment

A city of Newburgh man has been accused of committing a criminal sexual act against a child.

State police said the arrest was a result of a joint investigation by their Bureau of Criminal Investigation, city of Newburgh police detectives and the Orange County District Attorney's office.

That investigation was launched after police received allegations of an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old child.

According to state police, Christopher Johnson, 32, of the city of Newburgh, was arrested outside his residence on July 6.

Johnson was charged with one count each of second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned before Middletown City Court Judge Steven W. Brockett and sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $75,000 secured bond, pending a hearing in Town of New Windsor Court.

The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

State police asked anyone who feels they might have been a victim of Johnson, or knows someone who might have been a victim, to call their BCI in Montgomery at 845-457-1388.

