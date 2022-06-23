Newburgh man found guilty in William Street shootout

A Newburgh man has been found guilty of injuring a man during a daytime shootout in the city last year.

On Wednesday, after a nonjury trial, Orange County Court Judge Hyun Chin Kim convicted Lavelle Stackhouse of several felony charges, including attempted murder. Stackhouse had been accused of shooting Joshua Hendrick on William Street the morning of Sept. 8, 2021.

Stackhouse, 25, will be sentenced on Sept. 9. He is being held at the Orange County Jail and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Stackhouse's lawyer, Peter William Green, said they plan to appeal.

Two men were shot near the corner of William and Hasbrouck streets in the city of Newburgh on Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo: Google Earth)

Hendrick, 22, pleaded guilty on March 2 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, for his role in the shootout.

On Sept. 8 Stackhouse approached Hendrick near the corner of William and Hasbrouck streets and shot him in the torso and leg, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said. Hendrick returned fire as Stackhouse ran down the street, officials said. A third person was shot in the shoulder during the gunfire, which officials said was captured on video.

Authorities have not revealed what led to the shootout.

Stackhouse was arrested in December at a house in Marlboro. On Wednesday he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.

Hendrick had been charged with attempted murder before pleading guilty to the weapons charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.

The U.S. Marshall Fugitive Taskforce, city of Newburgh police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, state police, FBI Safe Streets Taskforce and DA's Office were involved in the investigation.Senior Assistant District Attorney Christopher Kelly and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bennett are prosecuting the case.

