Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting

GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.

It is alleged that in the early evening of Sept. 29 of this year, Williams had a loaded pistol while he was walking in the vicinity of Washington and Clark streets when he fired the gun, fatally wounding Daquan Corbett, also 29 and of the city of Newburgh.

A 5-year-old boy in the area suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the gunfire.

After the shooting, Williams fled the location and the jurisdiction. Hoovler said the Orange County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, working with the United States Marshal Service and North Carolina law enforcement, tracked Williams to a location in North Carolina, where he was taken into custody.

Williams was then extradited back to New York to face the charges.

"Those who commit senseless violent acts will not escape the long arm of the law," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "I am grateful for the cooperation amongst the various law enforcement agencies in this case that have ensured that the defendant was returned to Orange County to face justice."

The name of Williams' defense attorney could not immediately be learned.

