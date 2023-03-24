Newburgh man pleads guilty in child rape case

GOSHEN - A Newburgh man pleaded guilty Thursday to rape and sexual abuse of a child, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced Friday.

Eric Vazquez, 32, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies.

Under the plea agreement announced in court, it is anticipated Vazquez will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, Hoovler said. Sentencing is scheduled for June 12.

Vazquez also will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to Hoovler, Vazquez admitted in court that, being 18 years of age or older, he engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sexual conduct with another person who is less than 13 years old.

"Children are the most vulnerable of victims," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "It is unspeakable that an adult, in a position of trust., could violate children in this manner."

The name of Vazquez's attorney was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Guilty plea for Newburgh man in child rape case