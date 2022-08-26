Newburgh man pleads guilty in death of girlfriend Jessica Lopez, missing since 2019

A Newburgh man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other felonies in the death of his on-and-off girlfriend, whom he admitted giving drugs to before hiding her body on Nov. 3, 2019.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Matthew Mercado, 39, also admitted that his actions caused the death of Jessica Lopez. Lopez, a 36-year-old city of Newburgh resident, was last seen at the Windsor Motel in the town of New Windsor on that date.

Hoovler said Mercado pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

According to Hoovler, Mercado admitted that while he and Lopez were alone inside room 33 at the Windsor Motel at 5 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2019, he gave her a variety of illegal narcotics and drugs, which caused her to have a severe adverse reaction. Mercado admitted that he failed to obtain medical aid for Lopez, and instead kept her hidden inside the motel room, where she died.

Jessica Lopez of Newburgh was last seen alive at the Windsor Motel in New Windsor on Nov. 3, 2019.

Mercado admitted that had Lopez received prompt medical attention, she could have survived, and that his actions caused her death.

Hoovler said Mercado admitted that shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2019, he removed Lopez's body from the motel room, placed it in the trunk of her car and hid the body so it could not be found by authorities.

As part of the plea agreement, Mercado agreed to provide accurate information about where he hid Lopez's body and to comply with all lawful requests of Hoovler's office and any other law enforcement agency to aid in the recovery of Lopez's remains.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including police in New Windsor, the city and town of Newburgh, the FBI, state police and state Department of Environmental Conservation police, as well as civilian volunteers, spent many hours searching for Lopez. Hoovler commended all of them for their efforts.

"Jessica's family deserved better than not knowing what happened to their daughter and sister, and it was simply cruel to deny them the ability to provide a dignified way to inter her remains," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office.

Mercado is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15. Prospects will recommend that he be sentenced to 17 to 19 years in state prison.

Mercado's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Jessica Lopez's Newburgh boyfriend pleads guilty in her death