Newburgh man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal stabbing

GOSHEN - A Newburgh man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of another Newburgh man earlier this year.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced Eric McCollum, 28, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a felony, before County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown.

McCollum was originally charged with second-degree murder, also a felony, in the May 28 stabbing death of Jose A. Soto, 38, of Newburgh.

Hoovler said according to documents filed and statements made in court, McCollum and the victim were engaged in a verbal dispute on Broadway in the city of Newburgh at about 1:45 a.m. on May 28.

During the course of that argument, McCollum stabbed Soto once in the torso, piercing his heart, and then fled the scene.

City of Newburgh police officers who responded to the scene gave Soto immediate medical attention, but he later died of his injuries.

A subsequent investigation by city police detectives developed McCollum as a suspect, and he was arrested days later.

McCollum's attorney, Peter Green, had no comment.

"Petty disputes should never be resolved with violence," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "I hope the outcome of this case gives some degree of closure to the family of the victim."

McCollum is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21. Based on the plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Stabbing death in Newburgh: 28-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter