Newburgh marchers: Gun violence 'complex' issue in need of collaborative solutions

CITY OF NEWBURGH - Solving the issue of gun violence in Hudson Valley cities is "a complex, multi-layered problem," Elizabeth Vega-Lebron said.

Cities across the region have seen the problem worsen in recent years, with the violence increasingly centered on young generations. In each city, there are theories for solutions, but few have yet cracked the code.

On Wednesday, three boys between the ages of 16 and 18 were shot in Newburgh around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 98 William St. A fourth male teenage gunshot victim also turned up around the same time at a hospital. The incident came two days after a shooting outside Poughkeepsie High School in which nobody was injured but a 13-year-old found with a handgun was arrested.

Law enforcement, families and schools "have to come together to develop a strategy," Vega-LeBron said. She does not know exactly what that strategy might require, but she said of Friday's peace walk in Newburgh was "a good start."

Several dozen took part in the peace walk held by community organization SNUG — "guns" spelled backwards — which ended in the area of the shooting incident.

"It's scary," said Helen Lynch, who, with her husband Jose Rodriguez, was selling clothes and sneakers from a small sidewalk tent near where the marchers ended up at William and South William streets. "I have a 14-year-old grandson who's going to start high school very soon.

"I think a lot of it starts in the schools and then spills over into the community," she said.

In addition to the walk, city and law enforcement officials were scheduled to hold a press conference Friday evening to discuss measures that will be taken, including a task force of varying law enforcement agencies. The city council on Thursday decided it was premature to declare a state of emergency, but said the option is on the table.

Newburgh Free Academy, the Newburgh high school, closed its campuses on Thursday and Friday, out of what the district called an abundance of caution.

Lynch has lived in Newburgh 30 years, ever since her husband came for a job opportunity. During that time, she said she has seen crime growing worse year after year. Like Vega-LeBron, Lynch said the solution needs to involve everyone working together.

"It has to involve the parents, but right now there aren't enough people who care," she said.

Creating support for teens

One person who marched, Jemika Hall, is trying to help in an active way

Hall left Newburgh with her four children and moved to Virginia in 2017 to provide what she thought was a better environment for them. But a year later, her teenage son Marc was shot to death by other teenagers.

She has started a support group called Marc's Friends, which seeks to help both mothers and other caretakers who lose children to violence or tragedy, and also mentor at-risk youth.

She uses things like cooking, dance and music as therapy tools for kids. She's looking for a suitable location to base her program.

"A lot of kids come from good backgrounds," Hall said, but they can often go wrong if they fall under the influence of other kids.

SNUG project manager Orenzo Charles said the walk's purpose was to call attention to the "presence in the City of Newburgh of people that don't condone" the gun violence.

Before the peace walk broke up, marchers were led in a chant:

"Not in my hood,

Not on my block...

The shootings got to stop."

