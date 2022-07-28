Newburgh police investigate fatal shooting at Lake Street Apartments

NEWBURGH – City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Lake Drive overnight.

Newburgh police said they were notified of gunfire at the Lake Street Apartments complex at 11:59 p.m.

Officers found a 29-year-old city resident in the complex with gunshot wounds to his chest and bicep.

They performed CPR on him before he was taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter, which uses a system of audio sensors to notify police when gunfire occurs. The system detected five gunshots at the apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.

Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 845-569-7509. Calls can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh shooting on Lake Drive kills city resident