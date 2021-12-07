Newburgh shooting of four teenagers on William Street leads to arrest of 17-year-old

A 17-year-old Newburgh boy has been arrested for his alleged connection to the shooting of four teenagers on Nov. 17, which prompted the city's high school campuses to close for two days as officials dealt with the aftermath of the violence.

City of Newburgh police on Monday announced the arrest of the 17-year-old, who is being charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies. Police didn't identify the suspect due to his age, as he is being charged as a youthful offender. A judge remanded him to a Syracuse facility after he appeared in the youth part of Orange County Court, police said.

The police said it was the first arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred on William Street, near the corner of Carson Avenue, on Nov. 17. Gunfire broke out after school, around 3:30 p.m., and three shooting victims were found near 98 William St.

With help from Newburgh's police Chief Anthony Geraci, left, Newburgh's Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez, right, shows a video of the Nov. 17 shooting on William Street at a press conference in Newburgh on Nov. 19, 2021.

Two of the victims had gunshot wounds to their legs and one victim had been shot twice in the stomach. They were taken to a hospital, where a fourth victim was found with gunshot wounds to his legs, police said. The victims range from ages 16 to 18 and are all Newburgh residents.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said at the time that the crime scene spanned a quarter of a mile.

Newburgh Free Academy's campuses shut down for two days following the shooting, and two days after the shooting the community held a peace walk meant to help stop the gun violence that's plagued the city.

The investigation continues and the police asked that anyone with information call the detectives at 845-569-7509.

